Sean Diddy Combs's secret deals exposed by Singer Ray J

Singer Ray J exposes secret deals of Sean Diddy Combs

Sean Diddy Combs, American rapper and producer, is currently in deep water as his on-going controversial charges continue to get worse each day.

The 55-year-old is now going through a difficult phase of his life being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn for sex trafficking and exploiting women and young men charges.

Ray J, who has worked with Diddy in several projects together, recently made shocking revelation about his pal, sharing dark secrets of Hollywood.

In a surprising statement to TMZ, Ray claimed that many high-profile celebrities have been forcing victims to keep their lips sealed by offering them a huge amount of money.

The reports further disclosed that the One Wish singer, who recently appeared in the documentary The Downfall of Diddy, gave a peek behind the curtains.

He revealed, "Some high-profile people are trying to cut alleged victims off at the pass, even before they make money demands."

"Ray seems nervous as he describes why celebs have contacted him, and at a point he shuts down, believing he's already said too much," he added.

This is not the first time when the singer found himself in hot water, as he was always been involved in many legal issues before as well.

However, Diddy's longtime friend Ray's recent remark sparked a few speculations, which screams how he treat people just to keep himself free from accusations.