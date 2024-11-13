Travis Kelce plans big to win Taylor Swift 'again'

The Kansas City Chiefs' winning streak continues, with Travis Kelce playing a pivotal role in their success.

After a slow start, Kelce has regained his form, becoming Patrick Mahomes' go-to target. His impressive performances have silenced doubts about his abilities.

As Kelce shines on the field, his relationship with Taylor Swift remains strong.

Despite their hectic schedules, the couple prioritises quality time together. A source revealed to Page Six, "Taylor and Travis are enjoying some down time for the next couple of days before they both have to get back to their busy schedules."

With Swift's tour and Kelce's football commitments, they'll soon be apart. "With Taylor heading to Toronto for her shows later this week, Travis and her will be apart for a little bit... So they're just focusing on spending quality time together at this point."

The source emphasized their down-to-earth approach to downtime. "Despite their fame, Taylor and Travis are very chill and spend their downtime like a lot of typical couples."

Swift's tour schedule takes her to Toronto on November 14, with a break from November 23 to December 6.

Meanwhile, Kelce travels with the Chiefs for games against the Bills and Panthers, followed by two home games against the Raiders and Chargers.