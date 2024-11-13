John Krasinski breaks silence on being named 'Sexist Man Alive'

John Krasinski named PEOPLE's Sexist Man Alive 2024

John Krasinski shared his thoughts after he was named PEOPLE’s Sexist Man Alive 2024.

“Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts,” said The Office alum after he got the big news in this week’s cover story.

John told the outlet, “Other than maybe I'm being punked. That's not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I'll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’”

“And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me,” stated the Something Borrowed actor.

John, who is currently living in Brooklyn with his wife/actress Emily Blunt and two daughters, revealed that his wife was “very excited” when she heard the big news.

“There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her,” remarked the 45-year-old.

John also opened up that Emily joked that if he received the coveted title, she would wallpaper their house with the cover.

He quipped, “Do we have that on camera? Because that’s like a binding contract, I think. My children will love that, it won’t be weird at all.”

However, A Quiet Place star shared he preferred being a husband and father more than an actor.

Reflecting his life with Emily and children, John explained, “It’s that beautiful thing where when you’re married to someone, you’re constantly learning and changing and evolving. And I’m so lucky to go through all that with her.”

Despite his title, the Aloha actor jokingly said, “I think it's going to make me do more household chores.”

“After this comes out, she’ll be like, ‘All right, that means you’re going to really earn it here at home,’” added John.