Palace issues message after Queen Camilla cancels another engagement

Queen Camilla issues statement after cancelling another event amid recovery

Queen Camilla returned to her public duties on Tuesday after doctor’s instructed her to cancel scheduled events due to her health condition.

A week after Palace issued a statement about her “seasonal chest infection, Camilla attended the Booker Prize Award at Clarence House.

Highlights from the event were shared onto the royal family’s official social media page, in which Camilla penned a statement.

“Many congratulations to Samantha Harvey on having won the Booker Prize Award 2024 with your brilliant novel, Orbital!” signing off the messaged with “Camilla R”.

The palace also shared details of the event, writing, “Earlier today, The Queen welcomed shortlisted authors to Clarence House to congratulate them ahead of the winner being announced this evening.”



Despite making her comeback, just hours later, the Buckingham Palace shared that Camilla will not be accompanying King Charles for the special screening of the new Gladiator film, Ridley Scott’s remake of his 2000 epic.

Camilla had also skipped the key events in royal calendar, the Festival of Remembrance Sunday and the Parade at Cenotaph, due to her health condition.

The Palace revealed that while Camilla will be returning to her duties this week, there would be some small adjustments” including a shortening of engagements to “protect and prioritise her continued recovery.”