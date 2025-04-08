David Tennant set to mark another milestone in career with new role

David Tennant, best known for his iconic role as the Tenth Doctor in Doctor Who and his standout performances in Broadchurch and Good Omens, is now all set to take on a new challenge in his career.

ITV has launched a latest quiz show called Genius Game, and they’ve got the amazing David Tennant as the host.

Coming to ITV1 and ITVX on April 30, 2025, this exciting eight-part series mix clever strategy, mind games, and social skills.

In Genius Game, David Tennant takes on the role of "The Creator," mysterious figure guiding contestants through unique and challenging tasks.

However, the exciting game isn’t just about being smart, players must also use their social skills to deceive, form alliances, and outwit each other in order to claim the grand cash prize.

ITV’s Genius Game, which is based on Korean format, is being called a “groundbreaking” strategy-based reality show, drawing comparisons to BBC’s The Traitors for its high-stakes gameplay.

A teaser trailer featuring Tennant in a futuristic game set has sparked buzz, with fans noting similarities to the Doctor Who TARDIS interior.