Kathy Griffin reveals how she dealt with ‘precancerous’ condition

Kathy Griffin updates on ‘precancerous’ treatment

Kathy Griffin is back with her signature humour—even when it comes to major surgery. The 64-year-old comedian revealed in a candid Instagram post on Monday, April 7, that she recently underwent a hysterectomy.

“Happy Monday! I had a hysterectomy on Friday,” she wrote, adding her typical comedic twist.

“That’s right they took out the uterus, the fallopian tubes & the ovaries. Pre-cancerous [sic], blah blah blah.”

Griffin didn’t go into further medical detail, but fans can expect a full breakdown soon—on her terms.

“Not to be an a**hole, but how do I NOT have a reality show to capture all of this???” she joked. “I mean, you can’t write it. It’s too real.”

Naturally, her comment section was filled with an outpouring of love and well-wishes from fans.

One follower shared, “Wishing you a speedy recovery! Went through a hysterectomy in 2021. Be kind to yourself! You bring a lot of joy to so many!!”

Another chimed in with, “Prayers for a speedy recovery! Be patient with yourself. It does get better! One day at a time. You know.”

This isn’t Griffin’s first medical battle. Back in August 2021, she revealed her Stage 1 lung cancer diagnosis, which led to surgery to remove part of her left lung.

Now, she’s once again facing a health scare with a mix of resilience, transparency, and her trademark wit.

Though she didn’t drop all the tea just yet, Griffin did promise to spill more soon on her Patreon page.

So for fans wanting the unfiltered, behind-the-scenes version of her health journey—with a side of sass—it sounds like Kathy’s got it covered.