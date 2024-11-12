14 dead as 'over-speeding' bus plunges into river in GB

Rescue efforts underway near the site of the accident in GB on November 12, 2024. — reporter

An “over-speeding” bus carrying wedding guests plunged off a bridge into Indus River, killing at least 14 people on Tuesday in Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to Astore Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tariq: “14 bodies have been retrieved from the river.” He said that the bride among two people have been rescued.

Police said that ill-fated bus was part of a wedding procession heading towards Punjab’s Chakwal district when it fell into the river from Telchi bridge in the limits of Diamer district. The bride has been retrieved from the river in injured condition, the police added.

Number plate of the ill-fated bus. — reporter

“As many as 27 people were onboard the ill-fated bus,” the official said, adding that 11 people were still missing.

The vehicle has also been recovered from the river, the deputy commission said, adding that a search operation was underway to recover the 11 missing people.

Talking to the reporter, SSP Diamer Sher Khan said: “Apparently, the accident was result of the driver’s negligence.” The over speeding bus, after hitting the safety railing of the bridge, plunged into the river, he added.

President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed sorrow over the loss of human lives in the coaster accident in Gilgit. In a statement, he commiserated with the bereaved families and directed to expedite the relief efforts.

Local people take part in the rescue efforts. — reporter

Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani also expressed profound sorrow over a tragic bus accident near Astore. In his message, Gilani extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, affirming his solidarity with them in this time of grief.

He offered prayers for the forgiveness and elevated ranks of those who lost their lives, patience for the bereaved families, and a swift recovery for the injured.

Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan, leader of the House Senator Ishaq Dar, and leader of the opposition Senator Syed Shibli Faraz also issued separate condolence messages, expressing deep sadness over the incident and offering their sympathies to the affected families.