Prince William receives new surprising title as he prepares to become King

Prince William, who's making headlines for his future role as monarch amid King Charles health crisis, has received a new title before taking the throne.

The Prince of Wales has seemingly given Princess Kate a reason to laugh as he added another feather to his cap.

William, Prince Harry's eldest brother, as has been crowned sexiest bald man of the year for the second time in a row, beating Hollywood heartthrob Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Future King has has even dethroned a huge Hollywood star to retain the top spot of the sexiest bald man alive, wearing the crown again after a stud, based on search traffic and physical traits, listed the top 10 bald men of the year.

The ranking, which was compiled by search marketing agency Reboot, checked internet searches to see how many people were looking for risqué pictures of smooth-headed celebrities.

"Bald men have stolen the hearts of millions of people around the world, from Stanley Tucci to Zinedine Zidane to John Travolta," researchers said.

"We've conducted scientific research and crunched the numbers to officially crown the Sexiest Bald Man for 2024." William outpaced all of his peers - including Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

"The heir apparent to the British throne was considered a heartthrob in his younger years, but if our study is anything to go by, he still has sex appeal today," study authors said.