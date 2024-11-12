Queen Camilla's son claims she’s the 'first queen to ever cook'

High-security card grants access to Queen Camilla and King Charles.

Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, has revealed that his mother is likely the "first Queen to have cooked," highlighting her impressive culinary skills.

The 49-year-old son of Queen Camilla shared that while his mother cooks less these days, she was an excellent chef, having prepared meals for her two children for 20 years.

"She’s very good at it," he said, reflecting on her long-standing role in the kitchen.

Tom also took a moment to praise King Charles for his unwavering support of British farmers and local produce.

"The King is a British food hero, and that’s not me being oily," he said.

"He’s been championing heritage fruits, vegetables, and rare breeds for years. When he talks to farmers, he’s genuinely well-informed."

Tom, who maintains a close relationship with the royals, shared that he tries to visit his mother and King Charles weekly, often bringing his two children along for the visits.

In a recent interview with Discover Britain magazine, Tom Parker Bowles revealed a unique perk of being the son of Queen Camilla: a special high-security card that grants him access to royal residences.

"We go and say hi and have a cup of tea, and for the kids, that’s entirely normal," he shared, describing how he and his family often visit the King and Queen.

After a brief period of recovery from a chest infection that caused her to miss Remembrance events over the weekend, she is set to return to royal duties today.

The 77-year-old monarch will attend a Booker Prize reception at Clarence House, marking her return to public engagements after a much-needed rest.