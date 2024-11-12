Liam Payne's luxury manor up for rental availability for astonishing sum

Liam Payne moved in to his new house with GF Kate Cassidy in September

Late singer, Liam Payne’s luxury mansion has been put on rent within a month of the Teardrops singer’s passing.

Payne shifted to his new manor with girlfriend, Kate Cassidy located in the South Florida in September.

The lovebirds moved in to this new home consisting of five bedrooms and six bathrooms, after signing a shot-term lease on the property.

According to the reports of TMZ, the luxurious house is now available in the rental market for someone else to move in.

The Wellington mansion has been put up for rental availability for an astounding amount $9,950 per month.

When the couple moved into their new house worth of $1.7 million, Cassidy gave a tour of the lavish property on her TikTok handle. She shared the clips of the main entrance of the house before showing the rooms.

It’s not even a month to the Strip That Down’s singer demise and his extravagant residence has went back up for rent.

Former 'One Direction' band member died tragically on October 16 sending shockwaves all around the world.

Liam Payne fell down from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The authorities have charged three people supposedly involved behind his death.