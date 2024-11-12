Jennifer Aniston recalls one producer telling her 'Friends' won't make her popular

Jennifer Aniston is one of the highest paid actresses of Hollywood

American actress, Jennifer Aniston revealed that she was once told by one of her show’s producers that popular sitcom Friends will not 'make her a star'.

Globally acclaimed NBC show aired on TV in 1994. At the same time, Aniston had already filmed some of the episodes of another show titled, Muddling Through.

The Murder Mystery actress was juggling between two characters, Madeline Drego Cooper and Rachel Green. Things got so ugly that it even made the makers of Muddling Through rethink their decision of casting her in the role.

On the other hand, the Murder Mystery actress also confessed, in a recent chat with Gayle King, about not getting her kind of vibe from the CBS aired show.

Therefore, one day Jennifer told her producer, Barbara Dorio, “I love this other show that I’m doing”, aiming to get to a conversation that could get her out of the show.

When the Horrible Bosses asked Barbara to let her go, the response she got in return was shocking. “I’ve seen that show Friends. I saw that show. I saw the pilot. That’s not going to make you a star. This show will make you a star”, she said.

However, his prophecy kind of backfired on the producer as today Jennifer Aniston is widely-known for TV show, Friends, which eventually paved ways for her in becoming the highest paid actress of Hollywood.