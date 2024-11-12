Prince Andrew needed £250k for urgent repairs on ageing Royal Lodge

Duke of York advised to move out as Royal Lodge faces £250k in urgent restorations.

Prince Andrew is facing mounting pressure to vacate Royal Lodge, the £30 million estate he currently shares with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

His brother, King Charles, has reportedly urged him to leave after the Duke of York failed to cover the property’s £500,000 annual upkeep.

Recent photos reveal the grand residence showing visible signs of neglect, with peeling paint and black mold creeping along the exterior walls.

As the father of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew now finds himself in a precarious position, with calls to relocate intensifying as Royal Lodge continues to deteriorate.

In an exclusive with HELLO!, property expert Terry Fisher from We Buy Any Home weighed in on the deteriorating state of Prince Andrew’s residence, Royal Lodge, which is facing significant repair challenges.

Fisher described the Windsor estate as “crumbling,” with visible signs of decay like peeling paint, mold-covered brickwork, and possible issues with damp or poor insulation — indicators of postponed maintenance that could lead to serious structural issues if ignored.

According to Fisher, the Duke of York could be looking at a bill “upwards of £250,000” to address the urgent repairs required.

The extensive work would likely include brick repointing, waterproof treatments, repainting, and possibly structural reinforcement if water damage has spread.

Given the property’s historic nature, such repairs demand specialized restoration, adding to the cost.

Prince Andrew has held a 73-year lease on Royal Lodge with the Crown Estate since 2003, under which he is responsible for maintaining and, if necessary, rebuilding the property.

The Duke stepped down from public duties in 2020 amid backlash over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, and he was subsequently stripped of his royal and military titles.