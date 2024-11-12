Megan Fox finds joy after a rocky journey

Megan Fox is expecting first child with Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are stepping into a new chapter together, announcing that they're expecting their first child as a couple.

The Transformers star, shared the joyous news on Monday, revealing her baby bump in a bold, artistic shoot, cradling her stomach while covered in black paint.

Fox and MGK, who began their whirlwind romance in 2020 after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, have faced plenty of ups and downs.

Following the end of her marriage to Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three sons — Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6 — Fox found a fresh start with MGK.

For his part, MGK (real name Colson Baker) has a daughter, 15-year-old Casie, from a previous relationship with Emma Cannon.

Engaged two years into their relationship, the couple fueled breakup rumors last year, facing two public splits in early 2023 before reconciling.

Their pregnancy announcement comes nearly a year after Fox courageously shared her experience of a miscarriage with MGK, a loss she honored in her recent reveal.



