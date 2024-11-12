Meghan Markle reacts to shocking allegations

Meghan Markle's reaction to allegations from royal family staff members laid bare

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has dismissed allegations that she bullied royal family staff member.

In reaction to the allegations about misbehaving the royal staff, the Duchess of Sussex gave a blunt response to the questioner, saying: "It's not my job to coddle people."

Royal biographer Robert Lacey claimed in his book titled Battle of the Brothers that Meghan would often yell at her staff.

One courtier was quoted as saying, “Meghan governed by fear. So many people said it. Nothing was ever good enough for her.”

The courtier also accused the former Suits star of “humiliating staff in meetings.” Former staffers went on claiming that Prince Harry's wife mistreated employees and often made them feel “like s**t.”

Valentine Low, who broke the story about bullying allegations made against the Duchess of Sussex, wrote a book title ‘Courtiers’.

“Let’s just call this what it is - a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation. We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of the Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet,” a spokesperson for the Sussexes said in response.

As per reports, when a senior aide confronted her, she responded as saying: “It’s not my job to coddle people.”

On the other hand, royal aides and former staff members have lauded Princess Kate for her behaviour towards her people.

One insider claimed: "Princess Catherine treats everyone equally with kindness and respect."

They explained: "Kate knows she will be Queen, so she sets an example to others, acting regally in every way."