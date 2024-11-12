Sabrina Carpenter shares exciting news about show ‘A Nonsense Christmas’

Sabrina Carpenter recently shared exciting news with her fans about her upcoming musical show, A Nonsense Christmas.

The 25-year-old singer took to her Instagram account to announce her new role as Santa Claus in the upcoming Christmas holiday show.

On November 11, 2024, Sabrina posted the official poster of the musical show featuring herself in Santa Claus’s attire.

The Espresso hitmaker captioned her post, "Never seen me and Santa Claus in the same room. A Nonsense Christmas arrives on @netflix December 6 at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT."

For the unversed, this holiday special will feature Sabrina's previous holiday special singles and popular chart-topping covers.

Previously, the Please Please Please crooner told Netflix, "The holidays have always been so special to me. I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show."

"I will infuse my love of music and comedy to create something that is uniquely me," she added.

On September 19, Netflix announced A Nonsense Christmas, featuring the globally recognised pop artist along with various guests from the music industry on the show.

As Sabrina's post went viral on social media, fans flooded the comments section with excitement and admiration for the singer.

One fan commented, "Sabrina Claus is about to serve."

"Already marked my calendar and made plans with my bestie @luna__steegen__x. We’re SO excited!" another admirer chimed in.