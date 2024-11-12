Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid enjoy romantic date in New York City

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were recently spotted walking hand in hand in New York City.

As reported by Daily Mail, the couple appears to be strong in their relationship, as they coordinated their outfits for the latest outing.

Gigi and Bradley were photographed on the streets of the NoHo neighbourhood in NYC.

For the romantic date, Gigi donned an oversized white jacket with red and blue detailing on one of the pockets.

The 29-year-old supermodel wore a white graphic muscle shirt underneath the jacket and had a red sweater tied around her shoulders.

On the other hand, A Star Is Born actor was seen wearing a tight-fitting red t-shirt, which he paired with matching jeans.

This sighting came after their close friend, Alyssa Milano, faced public backlash for an Instagram post that some fans claimed featured AI-generated images of the couple.

Several followers pointed out something unusual about a photo of Bradley and Gigi, accusing the theatre artist of using a face-tuning app to forcefully add the duo into the frame.

One fan wrote, "Is that AI Bradley because I have questions... lol."

"Worst photoshop ever," another fan chimed in.

It is pertinent to note that Bradley and Gigi sparked the romance speculation in October 2023.