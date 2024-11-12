Ethan Slater praises Ariana Grande's acting and singing in 'Wicked'

Ethan Slater has nothing but admiration for his Wicked co-stars, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.



The 32-year-old actor, who happens to be Grande's real-life partner, considers them vocal "powerhouses."

In an interview with Extra, Slater gushed: "They're amazing, they're powerhouses, they're like voices of a generation... Everybody knows what incredible singers they are. You think they're really different singers and then they sing together and it sounds like one voice, which is like a beautiful metaphor for them in this movie."

He was impressed by their acting skills and generosity on set. "They're also just really connected actors and they're really generous scene partners, and getting to work with them was just like a master class. I felt like I learned something every single take from both of them."

For Slater, joining the Wicked family was a dream come true, having first seen the stage production in 2004. "It meant a lot to be able to become part of this family and become part of this legacy."

Meanwhile, Grande revealed how playing Galinda Upland/Glinda transformed her relationship with makeup. "This makeup made me transform my entire look and my entire relationship to makeup. I just love it so much. Love, love, love."

Grande explained her new style evolution: "There's no thick eyeliner, there's no heavy crease, it's just really warm and open and pretty... The lashes are in a cat [eye] shape, which still gives you the cat eye lift that I usually love, but it's a more honest representation of what you look like."