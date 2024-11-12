Kensington Palace latest post sparks reactions

Princess Kate fans worried about her health as they notice strain of Catherin's illness

Kensington Palace has shared Prince William, Kate Middleton, King Charles and Duchess Sophie's photos, honouring the courage and sacrifice of their heroes on Remembrance Sunday.

However, the Princess Kate photo attracted massive attention and triggered never-ending debate among royal fans, with some expressing sympathy with the Princess of Wales, while few others paid a tributes to the courage of the future Queen.

One of Kate's admirer wrote in the comments section: "Kate is and always will be the epitome of beauty, grace and elegance. I hope she continues to do whatever necessary to restore her health.

"And for those who thinks she looks tired you would be too after 8 mos of chemotherapy. I am just glad to see her out and about."

Another follower went on: "You can see the strain of Kate's illness. I wish her lots of strength and love."

On Kate's die hard fan responded as writing: "How about everyone stop commenting on their appearances and just focus on why they are there.

Another added: "It's great to see Catherine again."

One fan got little emotional and wrote: "Go go through chemo and let’s see what a lively happy bunny you would be."

"A Prince and Princess of the people. Their sincerity, warmth and integrity plain to see. Leadership, honour and service," wrote another well-wisher of Kate.

While few others commentated: "Pow Catherine looked very tired. Maybe 2 events in 24 hours too much for her. Hope she gets to rest and heal."