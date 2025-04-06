Selena Gomez shares heartwarming photos with fiancé Benny Blanco after new single release

Selena Gomez relaxes with fiancé Benny Blanco in recent update

Selena Gomez has been in the spotlight lately, as the American singer shared a round-up of photos following the release of her new single, Call Me When You Break Up.

The Calm Down hitmaker, who recently dropped her fourth studio album with fiancé Benny Blanco, shared several photos with him.

On her Instagram, Gomez was spotted cozying up with the love of her life.

Selena, 32, also posted a picture from the set of Only Murders in the Building, featuring her team and the American songwriter.

In addition to the images of Benny, the carousel showcased the Ice Cream singer’s life during the month of March.

Alongside the photos, the Rare Beauty founder penned, “a few memories.”

Fans couldn’t resist and rushed to the comments section, dropping adorable messages.

One fan commented, “Adorbs.”

Another wrote, “Love looks pretty on you.”

A third penned, “Aww, this pic is ADORABLE!!! Benny and Selena, your love is goals!!”

This comes after the couple released their new album, I Said I Love You.

For the unversed, the Emilia Pérez actress announced her engagement to the 37-year-old in December 2024.