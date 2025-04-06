Nicole Kidman debuts new transformation for upcoming series

Nicole Kidman seems unrecognisable with her new getup

Nicole Kidman knows how to mould herself into every character she plays, and her new character seems worlds apart from her usual look.

The 54-year-old actress is gearing up for her new series, Margo’s Got Money Troubles, in which she stars alongside Nick Offerman, and they were seen filming in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The Big Little Lies star appeared to be rocking a ginger look, while Offerman boasted a muscular physique for his character.

Kidman was pictured wearing a vibrant blue dress, which made her red hair look even more prominent, and tied her look together with red details in her outfit.

The Babygirl actress, who is known for her blonde locks, looked unrecognisable with her curly red hair, while she shot the TV series.

Although the Golden Globe winner has naturally curly red hair, she has only shown it in a few movies.

Kidman’s co-stars, Michelle Pfeiffer and Elle Fanning were also seen on the set together for the first time with the cast.

The upcoming series is based on Rufi Thorpe’s novel of the same name and a release date has not yet been announced.