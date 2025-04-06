Former star exposes dark battle with addiction while dating Jennifer Aniston

Paul Sculfor, once one of the top male models of the late Nineties and early 2000s, faced countless personal battles behind the scenes.

At 21, Paul’s big break came when his mom secretly signed him up for a modeling competition. Now at 54, he credits that moment as the start of it all.

The model’s love life became just as famous as his career. However, he had a brief fling with Hollywood icon Jennifer Aniston and also dated Cameron Diaz and Lisa Snowdon, keeping fans buzzing with every new romance.

But behind the glitz and glamour of his successful modeling career, Paul faced a darker reality as well. Struggling with drug and alcohol addiction, he eventually hit rock bottom, leading to a breakdown and the decision of walking away from Hollywood.

Amid all of his struggles, the former model sank to a point in his life where he felt suicidal. He spent six months at the Priory rehabilitation center, a place known for helping celebrities like Kate Moss, Lily Allen, and Robbie Williams.

And now, Paul leads a quieter life in East London with his wife Dr. Federica Amati, a nutritionist and has two young daughters.