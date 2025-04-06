Tom Cruise drops exciting update about 'Mission: Impossible 8'

'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' is set to release on May 21

Action star Tom Cruise has shared another promising update about the upcoming Mission: Impossible sequel.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is slated to hit theatres globally on May 21, 2025.

The film features Tom alongside Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Ving Rhames and many more.

Taking it to Instagram, the 62-year-old dropped an update revealing that a new trailer of the forthcoming movie is set to release tomorrow.

He posted a picture of himself hanging from the wheel of a plane.

On the other hand, Paramount Pictures also shared the news along with a small snippet showcasing Cruise handing from an airborne biplane.

Fans are super excited for to see the new trailblazer and they eagerly wait to watch the fresh look.

They expressed their enthusiasm by writing, “Only Tom Cruise can hang off a plane and casually drop, ‘New Trailer tomorrow.’ Legends don’t announce, they warn.”

Meanwhile, another penned, “Can’t Wait.”

The Final Reckoning is the second part of the Dead Reckoning that came out in 2023, backed by Paramount Pictures.