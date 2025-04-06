Diddy's legal battle takes unexpected turn with Johnny Depp, Amber Heard twist

Sean “Diddy” Combs, music mogul who is currently trying to prove all those sexual assault charges wrong, has met with another unexpected twist.

Diddy’s lawyers are trying to stop psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes from testifying in his case. Hughes, who’s made a name for herself in big trials like Amber Heard’s 2022 defamation case against Johnny Depp, seemingly could bring lots of attention to this one as well.

AllHipHop reports that a 25-page motion argues Dr. Hughes doesn’t have any direct knowledge of what’s going on in the rapper’s case.

"Hughes has apparently not interviewed the alleged victims at all, much less engaged in the sort of psychological diagnostics that her profession demands," the motion shared.

Diddy’s lawyers said that Hughes’ opinions are too unclear and based on speculation to count as expert testimony.

The I’ll Be Missing you hitmaker’s legal attorney Alex Shapiro, shared that the psychologist isn’t presenting real scientific facts, but is instead just creating a story.

"The government wants an expert so that it can waive her testimony in summation like a magic wand to cure the glaring defects in its fact witnesses' credibility," he wrote.