Phillip Schofield shares heartfelt tribute after mother's funeral

Phillip Schofield has shared a heartfelt update after saying goodbye to his mother, Patricia.
The former This Morning presenter scattered her ashes in a beautiful spot in Cornwall, reunifying her with his late father, Brian.
On Instagram, Phillip posted a stunning sunset photo from Newquay, writing: "When Newquay puts on a show-stopping sunset on the day I sprinkle the combined and reunited ashes of mum & dad."
Only Emma Forbes commented, saying: "Sending much love, what a fitting sunset."
This comes after Patricia's funeral on November 8 at St. Michaels Church in Newquay, attended by family and friends, including Phillip's wife Stephanie and daughters Molly and Ruby. Phillip was among the pallbearers.
Last month, Phillip announced Patricia's passing at 88, sharing an emotional tribute: "After a heartbreaking weekend, my magnificent mum decided it was time to go to her beloved Brian."
He described her final days as "calm, peaceful, beautiful, and dignified."
Patricia passed away surrounded by her family on October 14. Born in Oldham, she was a constant source of support for Phillip, welcoming him to her Cornwall home in 2023 when he needed refuge from the spotlight.
Cornwall held special meaning for Phillip and Patricia, as it was where he shared his sexuality with her in 2020 before publicly announcing it. Phillip frequently shared heartwarming moments with his mother on social media.
