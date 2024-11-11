Prince Harry releases powerful statement as King Charles honours Queen Camilla

Prince Harry has finally broken his silence by issuing an important statement to mark Veterans Day and Remembrance Day.

The Duke of Sussex released his first statement since Kate Middleton joined King Charles, Prince William on Remembrance Day in absence of Queen Camilla.

King Charles's younger son Harry, in his statement, wrote: "My Fellow Veterans, as we mark both Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, I reaffirm my lifelong admiration and appreciation for the service and sacrifice you and your families have made both in times of conflict and peace.

Prince Harry continued: "You have played a vital role in defending the values of liberty, freedom, and security."

Paying a special tribute to the fallen heroes, Harry acknowledged their sacrifices saying: "These values bind us together and have shaped you as leaders and role models."

Prince William's brother also emphasised on unity and harmony as he added: "At a time of global uncertainty, remember the unity and purpose that defined your service, and do not hesitate to put that into action in your communities.

Meghan Markle's hubby went on: "That same spirit should guide all of us in facing today's challenges. Your example and morality demonstrate that true power lies in our ability to unite and confront the obstacles before us.

"As you continue to serve - making valued contributions to communities, colleagues, households and all those we love - my hope is that our communities will continue to serve your needs too."

The Duke concluded: "To all those who have served— past and present—I offer my deepest respect and thanks. Your service has made a lasting, positive impact for our communities, our nations, and our shared future. I am honoured to stand with you."

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's father's statement comes after senior members of the royal family reunited in London on Remembrance Sunday to honour Britain's fallen servicemen and women.

Harry's new statement comes at the time when King Charles and the royal family honoured Queen Camilla by sharing a clip from her new documentary.