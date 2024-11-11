Princess Kate displays regal strength at Remembrance ceremony

Kate wore three red poppies—reportedly in honour of her great-grandmother's three brother

Princess Kate recently paid a solemn tribute to fallen soldiers at the Remembrance Sunday ceremony, displaying what one body language expert described as a particularly regal presence.



The poignant event marked one of her most public appearances since her recent cancer diagnosis, as she observed the ceremony from the Cenotaph balcony.

Dressed in all black, Kate wore three red poppies—reportedly in honour of her great-grandmother's three brothers who lost their lives in WWI. She complemented her look with diamond and pearl drop earrings, a gift from the late Queen, and her silver Queen's Dragoon Guards brooch in her role as the regiment’s Colonel-in-Chief.

Body language expert Judi James highlighted how Kate’s style and demeanor reflected a previous significant royal occasion, remarking that she looked "so much like a future queen" during this year’s ceremony.

Judi noted, “Even her fascinator and the way she wore her hair swept up looked like a re-run of one of her most iconic 'regal' moments when she was photographed in the car, in her Covid face mask, at Philip's funeral, looking fiercely elegant and regal and so much like a future queen.”

In a throwback to April 2021, when Kate attended Prince Philip's funeral wearing a long-sleeved black dress and a fascinator, many royal experts considered her look then as "historic" and "iconic." At the Cenotaph, Judi also observed Kate's expression shift to a more “contained” yet “fiercely regal” sadness as Big Ben tolled.

Kate’s high-profile appearance followed two days of back-to-back engagements, with the Princess also attending the Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall. This comes amid a challenging year for her and the Prince of Wales, who recently admitted 2024 has "probably been the hardest year in my life," as both Kate and the King have faced serious health battles.



