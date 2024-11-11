Liam Payne suspect breaks silence on 'private' conversation

Liam Payne, who started his solo journey after the boy band One Direction decided to go on a long hiatus in 2016, was found dead at a hotel on October 16.

The deceased's sudden death's investigation has taken a new surprising turn as police have made some arrests.

Recently an Argentinian waiter, who has been in contact with the late singer before his passing, gave a peek behind the curtain, revealing their private chat through Liam's 'private Instagram account.'

Three suspects have been taken into custody in Buenos Aires, for being involved in the singer's death. They are accused of 'leaving someone high and dry' in the worse situation.

Braian, the waiter who met Liam first time at a restaurant, disclosed that they exchanged their contacts right after meeting.

The man denied all the accusations, claiming that he is innocent and he has nothing to do with the death of For You singer.

"I never supplied Liam with drugs. Liam’s first contact with me was at my place of work," he shared.

The accused went on sharing the untold story about their final interaction, "We swapped details and saw each other later that night. It was all normal when he came down from his hotel room to fetch me because I had got lost."

While talking about the painful incident, he also opened up on the friendship they both shared. He revealed that the First Time singer dragged him to show some of his music that he was going to release soon.

The suspect went on revealing some heartbreaking details about the late artist, saying: "I was working he was already under the effects of drugs and he didn’t actually eat anything."

However, authorities are still investigating the real reason behind the tragic death of Liam, whose bod was brought to home last week for a final goodbye.