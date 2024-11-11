Liam Payne's alleged supplier makes 'explosive' claim about his death

Liam Payne's death makes headlines after suspect comes forward

New ‘shocking’ details have emerged over Liam Payne’s death scene after a suspect has shared confusion about the late singer’s hotel room photos.

On Saturday, November 10, Braian Nahuel Paiz, a waiter present at the hotel during Liam's sudden death, spoke out for the first time since being implicated as a potential supplier in the ongoing prosecution probe.

During an exclusive interview with the Argentinian TV, the 24-year-old cleared the air of suspicion as he went on to explain, “When I saw the photos of the inside of Liam’s hotel room nothing made any sense to me. The Dove soap packet was there when I was in the hotel but I couldn’t understand what it was for or the candles or the glass of water.”

He confirmed his two hotel meetings with the 31-year-old before the former One Direction singer plunged to death from the third-floor balcony of his hotel.

Paiz confessed to taking drugs with the late singer, insisting he never supplied Liam with narcotics or received any money for the matter.

In addition, he also admitted to meeting the father-of-one for the first time, when he dined in with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy and two other friends.