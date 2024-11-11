King Charles gives big responsibility to Duchess Sophie as Camilla falls ill

Duchess Sophie represented the royal family at a key event after a head injury incident.

King Charles gave a major responsibility to the Duchess of Edinburgh on the Armistice Day.

On November 11, Buckingham Palace shared sombre photos of Prince Edward's wife as he visited Armed Forces Memorial.

Alongside the pictures, the statement reads, "This morning, The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the National Memorial Arboretum’s annual #armisticeday service at the Armed Forces Memorial."

"Unveiled by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 2007, the memorial is designed so that at precisely 11:00 on 11 November, a shaft of light falls on the wreath in its centre."

Duchess Sophie's royal engagement came amid Queen Camilla's health woes.

Earlier, the Palace's spokesperson shared, "Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest."

Notably, the Queen was pulled off from appearing at the Remembrance Day Services in order to prevent spreading the infection among other members of the family.