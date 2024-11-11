Prince William, Kate’s bold plans force King Charles to take big decision

King Charles takes decision after learning of William, Kate’s plans for generational tradition

King Charles appears to be leaning into a less than traditional celebration for Christmas at Sandringham Castle especially after Prince William and Kate Middleton reveal their plans.

The royal family gathers at the Scottish palace to mark the holiday season in a the beloved tradition passed on from generations, but pals of William and Kate divulged that the couple is planning something different.

Following the news, a royal expert has shared that the monarch is also making plans to loosen up some of the royal rules but with caution.

“Christmas at Sandringham has been absolutely central to the family for years, and that legacy looks certain to continue with Charles,” royal expert Duncan Larcombe told The Mirror.

“I don't think Charles will exactly rip up the rule book, but there’s a strong chance he’ll loosen some of the rules,” Larcombe explained.

“I think a lot of the more stoic aspects of Christmas were down to the Duke of Edinburgh, who was a stickler for timings,” he continued. “But I think the King is more relaxed about these things.”

Meanwhile, according to The Daily Beast report, William and Kate will be hosting a “rival Christmas party” at their home Anmer Hall, amid the formal celebrations at Sandringham.

The holiday party at the William and Kate’s home on the Sandringham estate is set to include Kate’s parents, Mike and Carole.

Meanwhile, the traditional, full-family Christmas Walk to church is planned to proceed as normal.

The Palace has not yet issued a statement over what to expect from the Sandringham festivities this year.