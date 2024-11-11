A PTI workers waives US flag at the party's rally in Swabi, on November 9, 2024. — Screengrab/Geo News

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Adviser on Information to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has announced that legal proceedings will be initiated against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter who waved the US flag at a party rally in Swabi.

At the PTI rally, a worker unexpectedly waved a US flag, sparking tension among attendees. As soon as the flag appeared, nearby supporters urged him to lower it, calling for the display to stop.

The situation intensified as attendees pointed towards the flag, prompting close-by workers to forcibly try to seize it. Amid some scuffling, the worker eventually lowered the flag.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions.

Barrister Saif responded, clarifying that PTI rejects the display of the US flag. He added that KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also expressed strong disapproval.

This incident comes amid PTI's hopes that US President-elect Donald Trump, once in office in January, might influence Pakistani authorities regarding matters concerning the party’s founder, Imran Khan.

Khan, a former prime minister, has been in jail for over a year. Although he has been either acquitted or had sentences suspended in multiple cases, he remains imprisoned due to a fresh case.

In the same rally, KP CM Gandapur also vowed to secure the PTI founder’s release, stating that party workers were even ready to “sacrifice their lives” for this purpose.