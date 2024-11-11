Taylor Swift chooses Travis Kelce’s game over MTV EMAs 2024

Taylor Swift attends Travis Kelce's game amid the brief Eras Tour break

Taylor Swift joined her boyfriend Travis Kelce to cheer him on for his NFL game happening the same day as MTV Europe Music Awards 2024.

Swift, 34, sported a two piece checked tweed suit paired with a black corset for the occasion as she arrived at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, November 10th, where Kelce’s team Kansas City Chiefs is up against Denver Broncos.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker’s appearance at the game comes ahead of MTV EMAs in the UK. The award ceremony hosted by Rita Ora is being held in Manchester where Swift is the most nominated artist.

The Eras Tour performer boasts seven nominations for the award show and Swifties were speculating that the popstar might attend and make an announcement for Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

However Swift’s attendance at the game indicates that she would be missing the award ceremony taking place on Sunday.

A disappointed fan tweeted, "So Taylor's not going to the EMAs??????? Wow."

Referring to the rumours, another added, "Taylor why are you at the chiefs game [you're] supposed to be announcing rep tv at the EMAs in a couple hours."

A third chimed in, "On my way to the EMAs, which of course it's clear now Taylor isn't attending."

Swift’s nominations for the EMAs included Best Artist, Best Live, Best Pop and Biggest Fans, Best Collaboration, for her song Fortnight featuring Post Malone, and song’s music video for best Video. She's also nominated for the regional award of Best US Act at this year's award show.