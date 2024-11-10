Patrick Dempsey addresses pros and cons of ‘Sexist Man Alive’ title

Patrick Dempsey reflects on being named 'Sexist Man Alive' last year

Patrick Dempsey has recently weighed in on pros and cons of being named the Sexist Man Alive in 2023.

Dishing out the disadvantages about this coveted title, the Grey’s Anatomy alum said, “It makes me more anxiety-ridden. I needed to stay in shape, to train more.”

However, Patrick believed, “It’s amazing the reach it has.”

Reflecting on the advantages, the Enchanted actor stated, “I think it’s a tremendous platform to do something positive with… It's allowed me to talk about The Dempsey Center [which focuses on cancer care].”

“Fame in itself is quite empty, but if you can do something, and you can be of service, that is truly what life is about and gives you meaning and joy,” added Patrick.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Made of Honor actor disclosed that he had never taken the title seriously.

“It’s really good for one’s ego, but it’s so subjective,” he remarked.

Patrick noted that there “are so many wonderful men that are out there that are attractive in many ways, either just physically or just who they are as a person, so you take it seriously enough to be grateful, but don’t take it too serious, though”.

When asked how it felt like winning the title after past honourees, the Scream 3 actor replied, “It’s a great group of people to be a part of.”

“There are some remarkable men who've done incredible things, so it's nice to be a part of that,” he further said.