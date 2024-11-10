Prince Andrew accused of financial deceit in £3 million dispute

Despite no longer being working royals, both Andrew and Sarah Ferguson still reside at Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew is facing allegations of financial deceit after a woman claimed she lost millions in a dispute with the Duke of York.



The controversy revolves around Andrew’s ability to finance his stay at Royal Lodge, despite being told by King Charles earlier this year that he would have to downsize to Frogmore Cottage.



Isabelle de Rouvre, the woman involved, accused Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson of owing her more than £3 million from a sale of a luxury ski chalet.

She expressed her frustration to The Mail on Sunday, stating, "I am missing millions as a result of this man."

She continued, "I reduced what he owed me because... they told me he did not have the money. I was left with little choice. Now he is saying he has plenty of finances but where does this money now come from? They were apparently so poor before they had to pay me, and now they are so rich."

This revelation comes after King Charles informed Prince Andrew that his "£1 million-a-year" allowance would be discontinued.

For years, Andrew has relied on financial support from King Charles following his departure from royal duties after his controversial 2019 Newsnight interview. However, it appears the Duke of York has now found other means of financing his lifestyle.

The keeper of the privy purse, Sir Michael Stevens, recently confirmed that the funds used for Andrew's stay at Royal Lodge are from legitimate sources. Despite no longer being working royals, both Andrew and Sarah Ferguson still reside at Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate, which has sparked tensions between the Duke and King Charles.