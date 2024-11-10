Kate Middleton holds back tears after Prince William’s moving statement

Kate Middleton gets emotional after Prince William’s moving statement

Kate Middleton appeared visibly emotional as she made her first major royal debut during the annual Festival of Reembrace.

The Princess of Wales, who announced her shocking cancer diagnosis in February, completed her nine-month treatment in September.

In her first appearance for the important event in the royal calendar, Kate held back tears, standing next to Prince William, as they honoured the fallen soldiers in World War II.

For the sombre event on Saturday, Kate was dressed in black blazer-dress and wore a poppy brooch that has served as a symbol of remembrance.

She also honoured her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, wearing her Collingwood pearl earrings and a quilted Chanel clutch.

Meanwhile, William donned a blue suit with a red and black striped tie.

Kate’s emotional comes after William made a touching admission about dealing with his wife’s health scare.

In a candid interview with print journalists in Cape Town last week, the future king confessed that it had been the “hardest year” for him dealing with his wife and father King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

“It’s been dreadful. It’s probably been the hardest year in my life,” he said.

I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done,” William told reporters. “But from a personal family point of view, it’s been brutal.”

Prince William and Kate are also expected to attend the Cenotaph parade set to commence Sunday morning, 11 pm, per UK time.