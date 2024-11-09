Jennifer Lopez reveals survival in 'abusive relationships' amid Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez reflects on struggling in 'challenging relationships' in Ben Affleck's film 'Unstoppable'

Jennifer Lopez is once again opening up about ‘challenging relationships’ amid Ben Affleck divorce.

The multi-hyphenate star, who recently attended a special screening for her estranged husband’s upcoming film Unstoppable in London on November 5, opened up about her groundbreaking character as a mother.

Stepping into the shoes of Judy Robles- the real-life mother of former NCAA wrestling champion Anthony Robles, JLo emphasized the strong woman’s ‘struggles’ while she talked about how ‘relatable’ it was for women to survive in ‘challenging relationships.’

She explained, "I think a lot of women have gone through that, and she (Judy) and I talked a lot. I wanted her to really feel safe with me (while) sharing details."

The Boy Next Door alum, who is a mother to twins Emme Maribel Muniz and Max Muniz, couldn’t relate more with Judy’s struggles in an abusive relationship.

The mother-of-two further went on to add, "When you talk to Judy's kids, including Anthony, they're like 'my mom's so positive, she's so great.

“There was a whole different story there that she was living, that you hide from your children, you protect your children from that."

In addition, the actress didn’t hesitate to talk about motherhood following her tumultuous relationship with Affleck.

Lopez explained that it was crucial to "not just play the mom who the kids knew, but to play the woman who raised these children and how she found her own strength."