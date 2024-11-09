Madonna breaks silence over America's 'uncertain' future

Madonna expresses fear for daughters following US election results

Madonna is expressing fear for her adopted twin daughters in an emotional message to fans.

Reflecting on the 2024 presidential election, the 66-year-old pop superstar identified the threats stemming from Donald Trump's mind-blowing victory.

The Queen of Pop took to her Instagram to share her daughters' concerns after Kamala Harris conceded to the 67th President of the United States of America.

Writing an emotional note to her daughters, Stella and Estere, she wrote in the caption, "I woke up this morning, and the first thought that came to my head was – America hates Women! – Not that I haven't always felt the wrath of misogyny breathing down my neck.

"I walked downstairs to my daughter's classroom. They are being homeschooled – they were taking a science test. I hugged them both, and I started to cry.

"They are so upset about the elections, and they are 12!! They are adopted from Malawi. Will they be considered Vermin by the government as well?"

She further went on to question the ruling bodies and the American citizens for compromising on their freedom in the election.

Fans rushed to the comments section, empathising with her situation.

One fan commented, "Love that you continue to use your voice." A third added: "Well said! Thank you for always inspiring us all."

For the unversed, Madonna is a mother of six. She shares two children with her ex-partners: Rocco with Guy Ritchie and Lourdes with Carlos Leon.

In addition, she has adopted four children; David Banda and Mercy James from Malawi, as well as Estere and Stelle Mwale.