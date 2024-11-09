Grammys lambasted as 'racist' after K-pop stars snubbed

Grammy Nominations 2025 complete list was unveiled on Friday, November 8

Grammy nominations 2025 announcement left K-pop fans fuming over zero nods to any K-pop acts.

The infuriated fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their anger, with many accusing the Grammys of racism and bias.

"Well, what we expected from racist Grammys," one fan wrote, reflecting the sentiment of many others.

"Grammys are a joke at this point. Jungkook had a massive hit. Lisa outshined many of the nominated artists. These two had success back-to-back but no nomination. What does the Grammys look for in nominations? Be white?" another user lambasted.

"How do Grammy voters even choose who to nominate? They pick the same artists every year. Do they even listen to submissions, or just pick who they like?" one user questioned the integrity of the voting process.

A fourth user shared their heartbreak, "Jungkook is the most overlooked artist in the music industry, I swear! Last year, Seven, and this year, SNTY. I'm just so mad. Golden made and broke so many records."

Despite several submissions from major K-pop stars like Stray Kids, Lisa from BLACKPINK, and BTS for various categories, none of the artists received nominations, even though all their releases were massive hits.

The Grammy Awards have long faced criticism for their perceived bias against Asian artists, with K-pop frequently left out despite its global success.

Additionally, BTS remains the only K-pop group to have received direct Grammy nominations, earning five nods over the past three years. However, they have yet to win in any category.