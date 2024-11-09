Zendaya sets to share screen with Robert Pattinson in 'The Drama'

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson were spotted together while filming night scenes for their upcoming movie, The Drama.

According to Daily Mail, the Euphoria actress made a rare appearance with Batman star in Boston on November 6, 2024.

In the viral photos from the set of the film, Zendaya donned a dark blue sweatshirt, which she paired with trousers. She completed her casual look by carrying along the coat.

Meanwhile, her co-star, Robert, was photographed in a pair of grey trousers, which he paired with a blue and white-coloured button-up and white shirt underneath.

Reportedly, both the stars were seen cosying up with each other while filming on the streets of Boston.

The movie, which is being directed by Kristoffer Borgli, is currently under wraps.

As reported by CBS News, Zendaya and Robert, were spotted in multiple parts of the city during the shoot.

Last month in October, the renowned actor Mamoudou Athie announced to join the cast, while Alana Haim was also in talks to star.

Notably, the movie is produced by Ari Aster, Tyler Campellone and Lars Knudsen.

The film is expected to release in July 2026.