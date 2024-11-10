Brittany Mahomes shares most challenging exercise during her pregnancy

Brittany Mahomes opened up about the excercise she struggles the most with.

Brittany Mahomes’ pregnancy couldn’t stop her from actively pursuing her workout routine.

However, the 29-year-old shared that she really had to struggle with one particular exercise.

On Friday, November 8th, Brittany took to her Instagram stories to share that step-ups had become extremely challenging for her.

"Step-up are the one workout that kills me the more pregnant I get," she wrote in the text of her post.

The mother of two further confessed that sumo squats and hand weights are the type of exercises she continues to enjoy the most.

In her Instagram stories, she explained that anything involving sumo moves is something she’s more than happy to participate in.

In July, the former soccer player and her husband, Patrick, announced their third pregnancy.

They both currently share two children: a three year old daughter, Sterling, and a son, Bronze.

Known for her dedication towards her fitness, this wasn’t the first time she struggled with tough exercises during her pregnancies.

Her trainer, Kristy Rae, revealed that the sports team owner was working hard to avoid any chance of getting a 'mom butt,' on Instagram.

"Many women experience what’s called 'mom butt' during and after pregnancy, which happens when the glutes lose shape and muscle mass," Rae captioned a video of Brittany working out.

"This is often due to changes in posture and how we move as our bodies adjust to pregnancy."