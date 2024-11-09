King Charles makes poignant decision for his funeral plans

King Charles, in a nod to his late mother Queen Elizabeth, made a poignant decision as he makes plans for the inevitable future.

Buckingham Palace is already upgrading plans for Charles, who is currently getting treatment for an undisclosed cancer, however, the monarch has kept one detail the same as his mother for himself, revealed a royal author.

Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral was code-named “Operation London Bridge” which was preplanned in case of any unforeseen events. Charles has decided to keep the same name for his plans, author Robert Hardman divulged in his updated biography.

“The King’s own valedictory arrangements have now, officially, been upgraded to Operation London Bridge, mirroring those of Elizabeth II,” the excerpt read.

Further details describe, just like the Queen’s demise, the news of the King's passing will first be communicated to government officials and senior figures using secure, coded messages to prevent leaks, with an official announcement from Buckingham Palace following shortly.

A national mourning period of around 12 days will be issued and the flags will be flying at half-mast to honour the head of state,

Moreover, public events would be paused and members of the royal family will observe a private mourning period and the King’s body would in state at Westminster Hall, giving the public an opportunity to pay their respects.