Donald Trump reflects on ‘fantastic’ Camilla in new campaign footage

Trump described Queen Camilla as "fantastic" and shared his thoughts on King Charles's cancer diagnosis

Donald Trump recently expressed his admiration for Queen Camilla and King Charles in new footage from his campaign.



The 78-year-old, who interacted with the Royal Family during a 2019 state visit to the UK, reminisced about the memorable experience while flipping through a photo album aboard his private jet.

Trump described Queen Camilla as "fantastic" and shared his thoughts on King Charles's cancer diagnosis, saying, “Hopefully he's going to be well because he's a really good person.”

He fondly recalled meeting King Charles, then the Prince of Wales, noting, “Here’s Charles, so beautiful.”

Reflecting on a royal banquet at Buckingham Palace, Trump remembered the gathering with his family—including Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka and Jared, Eric and Lara, and Tiffany—alongside the Royal Family.

Discussing Queen Elizabeth II, he said, “She was always fantastic by the way.” As he gazed at photos, he added, “These images, I mean who has images like this? And these were relationships.”

He later remarked, “This is your favourite president with the Queen…she was unbelievable, she was great, we had a very good relationship, really good.”