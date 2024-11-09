Prince William repeats Prince Harry’s words in heartfelt statement

Prince William and Prince Harry may not be on speaking terms amid their royal rift, but the two brothers are strongly united by a mutual ‘home’.

The Prince of Wales, who wrapped his solo four-day tour in South Africa for the fourth Earthshot Prize this week, was full of praises for the African continent as he divulged his personal attachment to the place.

During one of the engagements, in Cape Town, South Africa, the future king shared, “Africa’s been a big part of my life since I’ve been a young boy, since I first came to Africa.”

He continued, “Every time I come here I can be myself and get away from all the stuff that happens in my normal life. And so, it’s a really special place, a home from home for me.”

The words rang quite similar to his younger brother, Prince Harry, who also expressed feeling at home in the region.

Just weeks before William’s visit in Africa, Harry travelled to the continent to promote his charities in the region, especially Sentebale.

The Duke of Sussex visited Lesotho and then went ahead to Johannesburg, South Africa.

Ahead of his African tour, Prince Harry joined Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso of Lesotho at the United Nations in September, where he expressed his love for the African continent.

“The beautiful mountain kingdom feels like a home away from home,” Harry said at the UN.

“I was struck by the strength and courage of your people amidst the immense challenges they faced, and particularly the children,” he said as he detailed the beginnings of his charity.

On a personal level, reports suggest that the rift is beginning to thaw between the warring brothers. However, there are no certain claims to confirm any form of reconciliation between them.