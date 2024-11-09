Disney unveils final trailer of 'Mufasa: The Lion King'

'Mufasa: The Lion King' is set to release on December 20

Disney has officially dropped the final trailer of the much-awaited film of the year, Mufasa: The Lion King on their YouTube channel.

Through the film, the popular media company will be giving all the fans of The Lion King to relive their childhood once again.

The 2-minute 23-second-long trailer looks extremely captivating and eye catching having extremely beautiful visual and cinematography.

Besides giving a sneak peek into the world of the rebooted version of The Lion King, Disney also described the plot of the forthcoming film.

"Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, 'Mufasa: The Lion King' enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick.”

“Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka-the heir to a royal bloodline."

"The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny-their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe."

Directed Barry Jenkins, the cast of the adventure-musical stars Seth Rogen, Beyonce, Aaron Pierre, Donald Grover, Lennie James, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Tiffany Boone, Preston Nyman, Keith David and many more.

Mufasa: The Lion King is slated to release worldwide on December 20.