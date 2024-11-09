Buckingham Palace releases latest update on King Charles health

King Charles III, who took some rest after returning to the UK from his historic Australia and Samoa trips, has shared latest update on his health.

Buckingham Palace has released a new video of King Charles III, showing him in high spirit and good health, quashing all rumours about the monarch's cancer treatment and reign.

The 75-year-old's delightful moments at Buckingham Palace with extraordinary Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic medalists shared by the royal family on official Instagram, revealing how fit the King is.

King Charles had sparked speculations about his cancer treatment with his surprising stop at an Indian wellness and healing center en route to home form Samoa, leaving royal fans worried.

Now, the newly released video has cleared the air about the monarch's health condition as it seems as he has received greenlight from his medical team to live a normal life without taking stress about his cancer.

Duchess Sophie, who was hit by a golf ball to head last week, is also fit and in sound health.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla is still on the rest after falling ill, and will resume his royal duties soon.

King Charles's video comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, ended their separation with a joint video appearance and message.