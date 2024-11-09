Jennifer Lopez recreates Allison Hayes’s iconic poster in London

Jennifer Lopez recently recreated late actress Allison Hayes’ iconic pose from the movie Attack of the 50 Foot Woman during her night out in London.

According to the Daily Mail, during the promotional tour for Unstoppable, the renowned songstress took time to pose in front of a vintage poster of the classic horror movie, paying heartfelt tribute to the legendary late actress.

On November 8, Lopez also took to her Instagram account to share the cheeky photo during her latest business trip to the Square Miles.

In the viral snapshot, the Marry Me star was seen donning a head-to-toe leopard print dress, which she paired with a jacket and matching knee-high boots.

Lopez perfectly imitated the late actress as she stood in a slightly crouched position, her arms held in the exact same position as Hayes, and a similar facial expression.

This recreation of Atlas actress’ came after Deadline reported that famous director, Tim Burton is preparing to remake Attack of the 50 Foot Woman film, from a script by Gone Girl writer, Gillian Flynn.

Previously, the movie was released on May 19, 1958.

However, Lopez’s representatives have not confirmed any report regarding her role in the movie. She has been busy promoting her new sports-drama movie titled Unstoppable.

The film is set to release in December 2024.