Gordon Ramsay makes heartbreaking confession about fatherhood

Gordon Ramsay, known as a talented chef, felt down in the dumps as he shared some distressing truths about fatherhood and the challenges he faces.

During his earliest speech, the MasterChef opened up about moments in his life when he felt like he failed as a father and ignored his children because of work.

While talking about his kids, Ramsay heartbreakingly shared, "Chloe, everybody needs to sacrifice to get to the top. That's life. This competition's a phenomenon."

The 58-year-old father of five confessed that he could not see his children struggle and go through hard challenges, revealing how helpless it becomes sometimes.

He went on saying, "It kills me to see them go through hard times."

He explained further, "When your children are hurting, it doesn’t matter how successful you are, nothing compares to that feeling."

The chef, known for owning several highly recommended restaurants, shed light on being so vulnerable while taking care of his five kids.

He continued, "But you get to a certain level of success in life, and there's a price to pay for that. So park that and continue on that journey."

However, Ramsay's powerful words have left many people emotional, especially those struggling alone to keep their children safe and secure.