Jonathan Bailey climbs new heights in Sydney during ‘Wicked’ press tour

Jonathan Bailey took a courageous photograph in Sydney.

Jonathan Bailey wholeheartedly took part in a classic Sydney tradition during the Wicked press tour in Australia.

Even with a packed schedule to promote the movie, Jonathan managed to take time out to enjoy himself while sightseeing iconic spots in the city.

He shared pictures of his trip in his Instagram carousel.

One of the pictures displayed the 36-year-old actor climbing the world-famous Sydney Bridge without hesitation as he proudly smiled and playfully posed for the courageous shot.

However, it appeared that the Bridgerton actor had completed the trip alone, as none of the cast members were seen with him.

The image was also shared by the Bridge Climb’s Instagram account, which cleverly referenced his popular and well-known character from the hit Netflix show, Anthony Bridgerton, in their caption.

"Dearest gentle readers, it seems our dear Lord Bridgerton has traded his lofty terrace in the 'Ton for an even grander Summit – the Sydney Harbour Bridge!"

"Word has it that Jonathan Bailey took on this dazzling Sydney experience, while having a truly 'Wicked' time here in Oz. We can only imagine the tales he'll bring back across the Bridge-erton!"



