Liam Payne’s friend denies allegations in singer’s tragic death

Liam Payne’s friend Rogelio Roger Nores has recently denied allegations about leaving former One Direction star Liam Payne to death.
“I never abandoned Liam. I went to his hotel three times that day and left 40 minutes before this happened,” said Nores, an Argentinian businessman who befriended Payne in 2020 in an exclusive interview to the Daily Mail
In a statement, he remarked, “There were over 15 people at the hotel lobby chatting and joking with him when I left.”
Nores also mentioned that he gave his “statement to the prosecutor on October 17 as a witness”, a day after the late singer fell from a third-story balcony at CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires on October 16.
Liam’s pal pointed out that he hasn’t “spoken to any police officer or prosecutor ever since”.
“I was Liam’s manager; he was my very dear friend and I have been missing him every day,” stated the friend.
Nores added, “I’m really heartbroken with this tragedy.
He also urged the outlet to “refer to the email [he] sent to Liam and his team on August 23,” which was to alert them of his “concern[s]” with Payne’s “well-being”.
