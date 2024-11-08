Anti-smog measures: Punjab bans public entry to parks, other private and public spaces

People exercise in a park amid heavy smoggy conditions in Lahore on November 7, 2024. — AFP

LAHORE: As the hazardous layer of smog continues to engulf Punjab, authorities are taking serious measures to control the impact of the environmental crisis unfolding across the province.

In its latest bid to ensure the safety of Punjab's residents, the province's Environmental Protection Agency has imposed a ban on the public's entry in all public and private parks, zoos, playgrounds, historical places, monuments, museums and joy/play lands effective immediately.

According to a notification — signed by Dr Imran Hamid Sheikh, the director general of the agency — on November 8, the order pertaining to the ban will be in force till November 17 (Sunday).

The territorial jurisdictions of Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Multan Divisions i.e. Districts of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahudin, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Mulan, Lodhran, Vehari and Khanewal are all directed to abide by the ban.

In Lahore, the air quality index (AQI) reached 860 on IQAir's real-time ranking of most polluted cities today (Friday), which later dipped to 613 by 11:15am. Despite the drop in levels, the city's air remained well within the hazardous zone.

Those who attempt to violate the orders will be punished under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The notification maintained that the Punjab government is striving hard to control all possible intrinsic factors which cause air pollution and deteriorate the quality of ambient air.

"Preemptive measures against all the sources of air pollution have already been started by EPA as well as other concerned departments," it added.

The notification further read that the provincial government notified a Health Advisory System for Critical Air Pollution Events (HAS-CAPEs} on December 13, 2022, under which the first meeting of the Provincial CAPEs Committee (PCC) was held on October 21, 2024, which declared that Critical Air Pollution Event has taken place in Lahore, keeping in view the current high levels of Air Quality Index (AQI).

"And whereas, Section 6(1)(t) of The Punjab Environmental Protection Act 1997 empowers EPA to take or cause to be taken all necessary measures for the protection, conservation, rehabilitation and improvement of the environment, prevention and control of pollution, and promotion of sustainable development," it mentioned.